French soccer club demand payment over $19M Emiliano Sala transfer as divers search for his body

French soccer club Nantes are demanding payment from Cardiff over the transfer of Emiliano Sala, according to reports.

Sala was on board the Piper Malibu that tragically crashed into the English Channel after the striker joined the English Premier League team in a $19 million (£15million) deal.

Pilot Dave Ibbotson was also on board as rescuers revealed one body has been spotted inside the aircraft 220ft under water.

The Argentine striker was the club's record signing.

Cardiff have yet to make a payment and Nantes put extra pressure on the Premier League side by asking for the first payment last Thursday.

It is understood Nantes will consider legal action if they don't receive money within the next 10 days, according to the BBC.

Cardiff will honor the deal but have been reluctant to make a payment until they know "all the facts."

