France beats Uzbekistan 4-0 to advance to Under-20 World Cup semifinals

France defeated Uzbekistan 4-0 Saturday to reach the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup.

France, one of the tournament favorites, will next meet the winner of Sunday's quarterfinal between Ghana and Chile. The French beat host Turkey 4-1 in the previous round.

Yaya Sanogo scored in the 31st minute and Paul Pogba and Florian Thauvin added penalty kicks to give France a 3-0 halftime lead. A diving header from Kurt Zouma in the 64th made it 4-0 for France.

Uzbekistan's Tohirjon Shamshitdinov was sent off in the 65th minute.

Later Saturday, Uruguay played Spain in a quarterfinal.