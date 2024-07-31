Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sports Huddle Newsletter

Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: US women's gymnastics returns to the top; Katie Ledecky dominates

Receive your weekly recap of all the happenings around the world of sports

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Team USA gymnastics

The United States team of Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Hezly Rivera on the podium with their gold medals. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS – The United States women's gymnastics team is back on top at the Olympics, winning gold in the team final in Paris. The U.S. team of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey were near perfect to earn the program's third gold in the past four Olympics in the team event. Continue reading …

THROWING SHADE – Simone Biles appeared to fire a shot at a former USA gymnastics teammate following criticism of the 2024 Olympic team earlier this month. Continue reading …

NO DOUBT ABOUT IT – Katie Ledecky set an Olympic record in the pool as she tied records with a win in the 1,500-meter freestyle. She won her race by more than 10 seconds. Continue reading …

STARS ARE BORN – The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team became the first to score a medal at the Olympics. Spiff Sedrick’s game-ending try and conversion pushed the team to a 14-12 win over Australia. Continue reading …

Katie Ledecky splashes

Katie Ledecky from the USA celebrates after the final. (Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

PAYING THE PRICE – Ahead of the track and field portion of the Summer Games, American athletes spoke out about the rising cost that comes with being an Olympic athlete. Continue reading …

‘HER BLOWS HURT’ – A former opponent of an Olympic boxer under fire over gender eligibility questions spoke out about how it felt to go up against her. Continue reading …

SURF’S UP – Brazilian Olympic surfer Gabriel went viral during the week as a photo snapped of him appeared to show him hovering above the waters in Tahiti. Continue reading …

MEDAL COUNTER – Stay up to date on the medal winners for Team USA. Continue reading …

CALLING AN AUDIBLE – The Cincinnati Bengals denied that Joe Burrow was on the "White Dudes" call to support Vice President Kamala Harris in her pursuit of the presidency. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Which divisions in the NFL have the best teams? FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd gives his rankings. Watch it here …

US women's rugby team

Team United States Women's Rugby Seven's athletes pose for a photo with their bronze medals at Champions Park on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

FROM OUTKICK – Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is set to have a new show. What it could mean for his perception in the NFL world. Continue reading …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.