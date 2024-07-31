Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: US women's gymnastics returns to the top; Katie Ledecky dominates

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS – The United States women's gymnastics team is back on top at the Olympics, winning gold in the team final in Paris. The U.S. team of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey were near perfect to earn the program's third gold in the past four Olympics in the team event. Continue reading …

THROWING SHADE – Simone Biles appeared to fire a shot at a former USA gymnastics teammate following criticism of the 2024 Olympic team earlier this month. Continue reading …

NO DOUBT ABOUT IT – Katie Ledecky set an Olympic record in the pool as she tied records with a win in the 1,500-meter freestyle. She won her race by more than 10 seconds. Continue reading …

STARS ARE BORN – The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team became the first to score a medal at the Olympics. Spiff Sedrick’s game-ending try and conversion pushed the team to a 14-12 win over Australia. Continue reading …

PAYING THE PRICE – Ahead of the track and field portion of the Summer Games, American athletes spoke out about the rising cost that comes with being an Olympic athlete. Continue reading …

‘HER BLOWS HURT’ – A former opponent of an Olympic boxer under fire over gender eligibility questions spoke out about how it felt to go up against her. Continue reading …

SURF’S UP – Brazilian Olympic surfer Gabriel went viral during the week as a photo snapped of him appeared to show him hovering above the waters in Tahiti. Continue reading …

MEDAL COUNTER – Stay up to date on the medal winners for Team USA. Continue reading …

CALLING AN AUDIBLE – The Cincinnati Bengals denied that Joe Burrow was on the "White Dudes" call to support Vice President Kamala Harris in her pursuit of the presidency. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Which divisions in the NFL have the best teams? FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd gives his rankings. Watch it here …

FROM OUTKICK – Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is set to have a new show. What it could mean for his perception in the NFL world. Continue reading …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION