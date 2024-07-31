Former opponent of Olympic boxer in gender eligibility controversy speaks out: 'Her blows hurt me a lot'

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics despite being disqualified in the 2023 World Championships over gender eligibility concerns raised questions at the start of the Summer Games.

The International Olympic Committee cleared Khelif to compete, but that did not stop Olympic viewers from expressing outrage on social media on Tuesday. A video of Khelif’s fight against Mexico’s Brianda Tamara Cruz Sandoval in December 2022 raised the temperature.

The video of the 66-kilogram fight in the WBT Golden Belt Series showed Khelif pummeling the Mexican fighter. Tamara told The Telegraph she never felt the way she felt after the fight during her boxing career.

"When I fought her I felt very out of my depth," Tamara added. "Her blows hurt me a lot. Thank God that day I got out of the ring safely, and it’s good that they finally realized."

Khelif is set to square off against Italy’s Angela Carini on Thursday, but the cloud of controversy hangs over the ring.

Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships, sanctioned by the International Boxing Association, after a test found a high level of testosterone, according to Reuters.

The boxer told Algerian TV that the decision was a part of a "big conspiracy." According to AFP, Khelif was told she had "characteristics that mean I can't box with women."

The Algerian Olympic Committee said at the time, Khelif was disqualified for medical reasons. Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting’s bronze medal was stripped after failing to meet International Boxing Association (IBA) eligibility criteria, which caused an uproar in her camp.

IBA President Umar Kremlev explained the decision at the time, according to Russia’s Tass News Agency.

"Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition," Kremlev said.

Previously, Khelif was able to compete in the 2018, 2019 and 2022 Women’s Boxing Championships. Khelif was also permitted to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Questions about Lin's eligibility was also raised after Lin was disqualified in 2023 along with Khelif.

"All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations," the IOC said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.