Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Super Bowl LIX nears, Trump takes action to protect women's sports

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

PROTECTING WOMEN'S SPORTS – President Donald Trump commemorated National Girls and Women in Sports Day by signing an executive order which includes language on preventing biological men from competing in women's sports. Continue reading …

TO THE WHITE HOUSE – Riley Gaines and other women's sports fairness advocates traveled to Washington to join Trump ahead of the signing of an executive order addressing biological men competing against females. Continue reading …

ABIDE BY? – Trump expects the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the NCAA to comply with his executive order barring biological men from women's sports, the White House press secretary said. Continue reading …

PRESIDENTIAL VISIT – Trump is expected to attend Super Bowl LIX to watch the Chiefs and Eagles compete for a championship. He would be the first sitting president to attend the game. Continue reading …

SECURITY CONCERNS – As NFL players, fans, and others arrive in New Orleans, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem provided an update saying "no credible threats" have been made regarding Super Bowl LIX. Continue reading …

CAUGHT ON CAMERA – Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, was seen speeding away from Florida law enforcement officers before his vehicle was found stuck on railroad tracks, dashcam video showed. Continue reading …

WIN BIG – NFL fans who tune into the big game on FOX and Tubi on Sunday will be able to get in on the action with FOX Super 6 Super Bowl LIX. Competitors will have the opportunity to win $1 million. Continue reading …

BIG GAME WATCH PARTY – Super Bowl parties can range from putting out a few bowls of chips and dips for friends to an elaborate setup. Either way, having a TV and party accessories that work best for you is important. Continue reading …

TAILGATING GUIDE – Whether you're a die-hard football fan or just want to gather with friends, it's essential to have the right items for a Super Bowl tailgate party. Continue reading …

STREAM ON TUBI – The entire Super Bowl LIX, including pre-game, Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, and post-game shows will be available to stream for free on Tubi. Fans just need to complete a hassle-free, no-cost registration. Continue reading …

SOUNDING OFF – Luka Doncic's father, Sasa, sounded off over "unfair" treatment his son received from the Mavericks. Continue reading …

‘I’M SICK' – Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was among those stunned by the Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – With Super Bowl LIX being the last game on the NFL schedule this season, Super Bowl LIX, it's time for Tom Brady to hand out his "LFG Players of the Year." Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – During an interview in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Patrick Mahomes said his "Christian faith plays a role in everything" he does. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said the team is "grateful" for the opportunity to avenge their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. FOX Sports' "Breakfast Ball" discusses the differences between Super Bowl LVII and this year's matchup. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION