'No credible threats' on Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans following New Year's terror attack, Kristi Noem says

Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday the Department of Homeland Security has "no credible threats" on Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Noem spoke at a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. While it's all about football in the "Big Easy" this week, discussions about safety for this massive event naturally came up following the New Year's Day terror attack on the city's historic Bourbon Street.

Terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar killed 14 civilians and injured 57 others after ramming his Ford F-150 truck through crowds celebrating on the famous street around 3 a.m. on Jan. 1. Jabbar was killed during a shootout with police.

The NFL held a public safety press conference on Monday in New Orleans where Noem spoke alongside Cathy L. Lanier, the league’s chief security officer, Eric DeLaune, Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge, Col. Robert P. Hodges, Louisiana State Police superintendent, and Anne Kirkpatrick, New Orleans Police Department superintendent.

Noem discussed the reality of the danger around the world, but when it comes to events here in the United States, she was clear with how safe the Super Bowl would be.

"The world is a much more dangerous place, but here in the homeland, we are safe, and I will tell you that right now we have no specific credible threats to this event at the Super Bowl, which I think should give us all a sense of security, but also knowing we will adjust that as needed," she explained. "Today, there are no credible threats that we have that are on the radar for this event that is coming up on Sunday."

Noem also touched on safeguarding "our traditions," like the Super Bowl, when it comes to everyone doing their part to provide a safe environment for those traveling to the city for the big game.

"[It] exemplifies how we come together to safeguard our traditions," she said. "How we come together to make sure that the public is well-informed and gets the chance to celebrate something that’s very special to us, to our culture, to our people, to our families. But we also do it in a way that is reactive to the current environment we see in the world today."

New Orleans is expecting upwards of 125,000 visitors to converge on its city limits, beginning Wednesday, where parties, concerts and other events will be happening throughout the week leading up to the game.

"We’re going above and beyond what we’ve seen in the past when we’ve hosted previously," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said during a news conference. "We know we’re safer than we’ve ever been before."

Safety will be at the forefront with state, federal and local law enforcement officers with boots on the ground during the Super Bowl, Lanier said, though details about protocol were left unsaid.

Agencies including the FBI and Secret Service will be around the stadium and downtown New Orleans, per DeLaune. That will include rooftop snipers, BearCat armored SWAT vehicles and more.

There will also be federal air marshals, who are armed, stationed around the city’s public transportation hubs scanning for suspicious people and activity, while also guarding against drones. There is a ban on drones around the Superdome and downtown New Orleans throughout the week and flight restrictions up to 18,000 feet, per the Federal Aviation Administration.

New Orleans has already begun starting to shut down, and limit traffic, on roads near the Superdome. DeLaune also mentioned the perimeter of the Superdome will have blast barriers, requiring trucks to go through giant X-ray machines typically seen at border crossings to ensure safety around the site of Super Bowl LIX.

From bomb-sniffing dogs, to improved security infrastructure, to more manpower and resources, all the stops are being pulled out to ensure the safety of every individual heading to New Orleans to experience the NFL’s final game of the 2024 season.

This security will carry over into New Orleans’ famous Mardi Gras season, which has already begun.

"New Orleans will be the safety place to be anywhere in the country," Phillip Constantin, adviser with U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

