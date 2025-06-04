Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Reviewing transgender athlete controversies, the Triple Crown's last leg

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

YEAR IN REVIEW – As the year for many high schools across the U.S. comes to an end and the spring sports season wraps up, Fox News Digital takes a look back at some of the controversies involving transgender athletes. Continue reading …

WARNING – President Donald Trump threatened to impose "large-scale fines" on the state of California after a transgender athlete won track and field championship events in the girls' category. Continue reading …

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – Oregon high school senior Alexa Anderson did not stand next to a transgender athlete on the podium at a state track and field championship meet. Anderson alleges she and another competitor were ordered to "get out of the photos" if they weren't "going to participate." Continue reading …

WOMEN'S SPORTS – The inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports continues to be debated in the sports world and beyond. During an interview with Fox News Digital, NBA star Jonathan Isaac shared his thoughts on the subject. Continue reading …

ORDERED TO PAY – A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered the woman who accused former Dodgers' pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault to pay more than $300,000 for violating the terms of a settlement agreement. Continue reading …

GOT BEEF – Former New York Giants star Carl Banks got into a social media spat with radio personality Gregg Giannotti. The feud stemmed from reaction to the Knicks' elimination from playoff contention. Continue reading …

STANLEY CUP FINAL PREVIEW – For a second consecutive year, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will meet in the Stanley Cup Final. The puck drops for Game 1 on Wednesday night. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The 2025 Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown, will take place this Saturday. Saratoga Race Course in New York will host this year's race. The event will air on FOX and stream on the FOX Sports app. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – President Donald Trump recently held a rally in Pennsylvania. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was in attendance. Trump predicted Rudolph is "gonna be the guy" this upcoming NFL season in Pittsburgh. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' NBA analyst Ric Bucher reacts to the Knicks' decision to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau shortly after the Pacers defeated New York in the Eastern Conference Finals. Watch here …

