Trump vows 'large scale' fines on California after trans athlete wins girls' track and field championships

President Donald Trump vowed to impose "large-scale fines" on the state of California for allowing a biological male trans athlete to win multiple girls' state titles.

"A Biological Male competed in California Girls State Finals, WINNING BIG, despite the fact that they were warned by me not to do so. As Governor Gavin Newscum fully understands, large scale fines will be imposed!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

The office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta provided a statement to Fox News Digital addressing the U.S. Department of Justice sending a letter warning of a June 9 deadline to amend its policies to bar trans athletes from girls' sports.

"We’re very concerned with the Trump Administration’s ongoing threats to California schools and remain committed to defending and upholding California laws and all additional laws which ensure the rights of students — including transgender students — to be free from discrimination and harassment. We are reviewing the letter and closely monitoring the Trump Administration’s actions in this space," the statement read.

Trump's post comes days after trans athlete AB Hernandez took first place in the state's girls' high jump and triple jump, and second place in the long jump. Trump sent a warning to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state last Tuesday threatening to cut federal funding to the state if a trans athlete competed in the girls' track and field championship.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) responded by amending its rules to accommodate female athletes who finished behind a trans athlete in the three events Hernandez competed in, granting them qualification and podium finishes they would have earned had a biologically male athlete not competed in those events.

This resulted in Hernandez having to share podium spots with the female athletes who finished one spot behind Hernandez after the finals on Saturday.

Last Wednesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a federal probe into California over potential Title IX violations regarding its policy allowing trans athletes in girls' sports. The state had already been under a Department of Education investigation over the issue since February.

The DOJ announced its deadline for the state on Monday.

A bipartisan survey by the Public Policy Institute of California found the majority of California residents oppose biological male trans athletes competing in women's sports.

That figure included more than 70% of the state's school parents .

"Most Californians support requiring transgender athletes to compete on teams matching the sex they were assigned at birth," the poll stated.

"Solid majorities of adults (65%) and likely voters (64%) support requiring that transgender athletes compete on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth, not the gender they identify with. An overwhelming majority of public school parents (71%) support such a requirement."

Meanwhile, Newsom himself said he believes trans athletes competing in girls' sports was "deeply unfair" during an episode of his podcast in March.