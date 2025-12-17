Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Inside Sherrone Moore’s chaotic Michigan exit; Mahomes begins recovery bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WILD TURN – Fired Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore was booked into jail last week after the school’s athletic director dismissed him for having an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Continue reading …

'IT'S A TRAGEDY' – Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh revealed he reached out to embattled former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore — his onetime assistant during the Wolverines’ national title run — following Moore’s arrest. Continue reading …

FIRST EVER – Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza became the first Hoosier to win the Heisman Trophy, college football’s most prestigious award. Continue reading …

RECOVERY ROUTE – Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the closing minutes of a Week 15 loss to the Chargers, then underwent surgery to repair the tear and was ruled out for the rest of the season. Continue reading …

TENSION RISES – Former San Jose State assistant volleyball coach Melissa Batie-Smoose has entered the escalating feud between former players Brooke Slusser and Blaire Fleming. The dispute — fueled by Fleming’s claims about Slusser’s health and academics and Slusser’s allegations about playing and rooming with a biological male — has triggered lawsuits and intense national scrutiny on the program. Continue reading …

OVAL OFFICE ASSIST – Ed Orgeron coached LSU to a national championship in 2019 but hasn’t coached since 2021, when the NIL era began. Now, after President Donald Trump signed a "Saving College Sports" executive order earlier this year, Orgeron is urging him to be "more involved." Continue reading …

'JUNE BANNER' – The New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in the third edition of the NBA Cup. While the franchise hasn’t won an NBA title since 1973, New York’s incoming mayor believes the decades-long drought may soon end. Continue reading …

MOVING ON – Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love quickly moved on after the Fighting Irish opted out of a bowl game. The decision came shortly after the program found out it wasn’t among this year’s 12 College Football Playoff teams. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The New England Patriots, who once climbed to the top of Tom Brady’s NFL Power Rankings, fell to fellow contender Buffalo in Week 15, and now, ahead of Week 16, TB12 is unveiling his latest top-10 list. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – A day before defeating the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills arrived in Providence, Rhode Island, as the deadly Brown University shooting unfolded. Josh Allen said some teammates were at dinner when team security alerted them to a "very, very scary situation." Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – For the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the outside looking in when the NFL playoffs kick off next month. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd weighs in on whether the franchise should consider a roster reset. Watch here …

