Notre Dame star 'already over' playoff snub, defends bowl opt-out as he hopes for Heisman Trophy win

Jeremiah Love has already moved on from Notre Dame's College Football Playoff snub.

The Fighting Irish running back, a finalist to win the Heisman Trophy, got tough news Sunday afternoon when Notre Dame found out it would not be competing for a national championship.

The Miami Hurricanes skipped over Notre Dame to get into the playoffs, while the James Madison Dukes and Tulane Green Wave were also deemed more worthy of a spot ahead of the Fighting Irish. And despite its loss in the SEC championship game, Alabama also made the playoffs.

But the pain for Love, and perhaps many others on the team, was short-lived.

"I'm already over it, to be honest. Like, I'm on the next steps. I'm on to whatever's next. I'm preparing myself for the next opportunity I have to play football," Love said in an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the Heisman Trophy ceremony. "So, I'm not going to dwell on the past because it's the past. Already happened, can't change it. No reason to dwell on it. That's just how I live my life. A lot of other guys, I feel like they are similar in that regard."

In the aftermath, Notre Dame decided it would not play in a bowl game, much to the dismay of old-school college football fans, as bowl games continue to lose their luster.

The decision, though, was inevitable, Love said.

"It was a whole team decision. And the reason we made that decision was because, I mean, we felt like as a team, that we wouldn't do this 2025 football team justice by going out there and playing in that bowl game because it wouldn't be a good representation of how special our team really was, because a lot of players going to opt out, a lot of players are leaving," Love said. "So if we were going to that bowl game, it wouldn't be that 2025 team that was so special. So it was a full team decision. Everybody agreed."

Love was a part of that "special" team with a special season of his own. He rushed for 1,372 yards on 199 carries, 18 of which resulted in touchdowns. Throughout the season, Love wore Samsung Galaxy wearables to track his workouts, recovery, sleep and anything else necessary to be a star on the field.

"It helped me out a lot. It's been great. Samsung has helped me tremendously to just better my life and then also just making sure that I'm keeping track of things that are important for my performance. So, it's been great."

Love has yet to officially declare for the NFL Draft, though he is likely to do so soon. If, and when, he does, he hopes Samsung will still be around to help him at the next level.

"They've helped me tremendously throughout this season. So I'm hoping that in the future we can continue with this partnership. I love my ring, my watch, all these things that have become special to my daily life. So, it's part of me now."

