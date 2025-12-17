Expand / Collapse search
New York Knicks

NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani predicts 'June banner' for Knicks after team wins NBA Cup

The Knicks haven't won the NBA Finals since 1973

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The New York Knicks will hang a championship banner for the first time since 1973.

It's not the one they desperately covet, but Madison Square Garden will see an "NBA Cup Champions" banner after the Knicks' 124-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Star guard and NBA Cup MVP Jalen Brunson admitted that the Cup title was "great, and we're going to enjoy this. But once we leave tomorrow, we're moving on."

Zohran Mamdani after his mayoral election victory.

Zohran Mamdani smiles at a crowd while giving a speech. (Angela Weiss /AFP via Getty Images)

It is very clear the Knicks have further goals in mind, and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani wants more, as well.

In response to the Knicks' X post celebrating their Cup championship, Mamdani said, "Next stop: June banner," referencing a victory in the NBA Finals.

The Knicks last won the NBA title more than 52 years ago and have not made it to the Finals since 1999. They lost to the Houston Rockets in 1994 and the aforementioned Spurs in 1999, prompting San Antonio’s dynasty.

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) poses with the most valuable player trophy after victory over the San Antonio Spurs during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Mamdani won the mayoral election in November, just days after the Knicks filed a cease-and-desist against him for using the Knicks logo in a campaign advertisement.

In a statement, the Knicks made it clear they "do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor."

"The NY Knicks have sent NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a cease-and-desist letter for using the NY Knicks logo to promote his candidacy. The Knicks want to make it clear that we do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor, and we object to his use of our copyrighted logo. We will pursue all legal remedies to enforce our rights."

Knicks NBA Cup

The New York Knicks pose for a photograph after winning the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

The official White House account on X posted an image of the logo, which read "Trump Is Your President," hours after Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa to become mayor-elect of New York City, but they deleted it shortly after.

