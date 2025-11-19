Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Hunt for Olympian turned ‘kingpin’ intensifies, Dems take on SCOTUS battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HUNT INTENSIFIES – Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, is facing additional charges, including money laundering and intimidation, as the reward for his capture in connection with a January 2025 murder was raised to $15 million on Wednesday. Continue reading…

BATTLE LINES DRAWN – A coalition of 130 congressional Democrats filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court urging it to rule in favor of two trans athletes in forthcoming cases over the protection of women's sports and the national enforcement of Title IX. Nine Senators and 121 House members signed the brief urging Supreme Court Justices to side with two trans athletes in cases in West Virginia and Idaho. Continue reading…

‘IT’S AN HONOR’ – Renowned international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was seen at the White House for dinner on Tuesday, marking his first U.S. appearance in almost a decade. President Donald Trump remarked on the superstar’s attendance during a speech that night. Continue reading…

‘PRETTY DISINGENUOUS’ – Former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe questioned the motives behind efforts to protect women’s sports from transgender inclusion in the latest episode of her podcast, reacting to an op-ed written by Angel City FC player Elizabeth Eddy, who called on the NWSL to adopt clear gender standards with different means of testing. Continue reading…

KEEP IT MOVING – New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo had a direct message for his critics on social media after the injured star engaged in a shoving match with WWE stars at Madison Square Garden during "Monday Night Raw." Continue reading…

FAVORING THE ALTERNATE – Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, applauded Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA for attempting to create their own halftime show to rival Bad Bunny’s appearance at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. The Grammy Award-winning artist has shared harsh criticisms of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Continue reading…

‘CAN'T MISS' START – The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will get his first NFL start after Dillon Gabriel was ruled out with a concussion. Sanders spoke to the media about his excitement for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Continue reading…

FROM FOX SPORTS – Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M stayed firm in the top three of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, as Alabama took a major hit in its playoff pursuit after sliding to No. 10 following last weekend’s narrow loss to Oklahoma. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – Pope Leo XIV, an avid Chicago White Sox fan, was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the team’s new stadium, which he agreed to do so long as his schedule permits. Continue reading…

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd questioned the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff chances after the AFC powerhouse dropped to 5-5 this season following a narrow loss to the Denver Broncos. Watch here…

