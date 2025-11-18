Expand / Collapse search
Giants' Cam Skattebo responds after criticisms for viral incident with WWE stars at 'Monday Night Raw'

'If you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow,' Skattebo wrote

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo sent a social media post on Tuesday, seemingly addressing his recent controversy after engaging in a shoving match against WWE stars at Madison Square Garden for "Monday Night Raw." 

"Aye, honestly, if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on. I’m not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find stuff to keep me happy," Skattebo wrote on X

"Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say." 

Cam Skattebo sits on scooter

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 16, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Skattebo was criticized for engaging in the Monday night spectacle while he is rehabbing from a season-ending ankle injury, and the Giants trudge through a 2-9 season.

The controversial incident began when Dominik Mysterio, one of the trio’s three stars, started jawing with actor and comedian Andrew Schulz. While talking to Schulz, Mysterio — the son of wrestling legend Rey Mysterio — mocked the New York native, saying he was staring at the only champion the city had seen in years.

Mysterio then looked at Skattebo after asking how many years it had been since a New York team won a title and said, "Can you count, Cam? How many years? He don’t know. He can’t count."

Cam Skattebo faces off with WWE stars

JD McDonagh, Domink Mysterio and Finn Balor confront Andrew Schulz and Cam Skattebo  during "Monday Night RAW" at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 17, 2025 in New York City. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

That prompted Skattebo — who suffered his injury in a Week 8 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — to stand up and get in Mysterio’s face.

Then, JD McDonagh began jawing at Skattebo, shouting at the Giants players before turning to the rookie.

"You guys gonna play defense for the first time this season?" McDonagh shouted before looking at Skattebo. "What are you gonna do?"

Skattebo shoved McDonagh to the ground, sparking a skirmish between Schulz, Giants players and the wrestlers before security broke it up.

Cam Skattebo on the medical cart

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) leaves the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)

Among Skattebo’s Giants teammates in attendance was fellow rookie Abdul Carter, the team’s first-round pick, who was sporting a custom Giants WWE title belt on his left shoulder.

Skattebo finished his rookie season with 617 scrimmage yards (410 rushing, 207 receiving) and seven total touchdowns across eight games.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

