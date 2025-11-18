Giants' Cam Skattebo responds after criticisms for viral incident with WWE stars at 'Monday Night Raw'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo sent a social media post on Tuesday, seemingly addressing his recent controversy after engaging in a shoving match against WWE stars at Madison Square Garden for "Monday Night Raw."

"Aye, honestly, if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on. I’m not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find stuff to keep me happy," Skattebo wrote on X.

"Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say."

Skattebo was criticized for engaging in the Monday night spectacle while he is rehabbing from a season-ending ankle injury, and the Giants trudge through a 2-9 season.

The controversial incident began when Dominik Mysterio, one of the trio’s three stars, started jawing with actor and comedian Andrew Schulz. While talking to Schulz, Mysterio — the son of wrestling legend Rey Mysterio — mocked the New York native, saying he was staring at the only champion the city had seen in years.

Mysterio then looked at Skattebo after asking how many years it had been since a New York team won a title and said, "Can you count, Cam? How many years? He don’t know. He can’t count."

That prompted Skattebo — who suffered his injury in a Week 8 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — to stand up and get in Mysterio’s face.

Then, JD McDonagh began jawing at Skattebo, shouting at the Giants players before turning to the rookie.

"You guys gonna play defense for the first time this season?" McDonagh shouted before looking at Skattebo. "What are you gonna do?"

Skattebo shoved McDonagh to the ground, sparking a skirmish between Schulz, Giants players and the wrestlers before security broke it up.

Among Skattebo’s Giants teammates in attendance was fellow rookie Abdul Carter, the team’s first-round pick, who was sporting a custom Giants WWE title belt on his left shoulder.

Skattebo finished his rookie season with 617 scrimmage yards (410 rushing, 207 receiving) and seven total touchdowns across eight games.