Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Dodgers celebrate World Series repeat, NFL trade deadline frenzy

ALL EYES ON MLB – According to FOX Sports, 25,984,000 viewers tuned into Game 7 across FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX Sports streaming services. The company said it was the most-watched World Series game since Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. Continue reading …

WORLD SERIES MVP – Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched all nine innings in Game 2. He threw six innings in Game 6, and went 2 ⅔ innings in Game 7 to secure the Dodgers' second consecutive championship. Yamamoto became the second Japanese-born player to earn World Series MVP honors. Continue reading …

THREE'S A CHARM – Shohei Ohtani has two World Series rings in his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the two-way Japanese superstar already has his sights set on a potential trifecta. Continue reading …

'THE TRUTH' – The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their pass rush by picking up Dre'Mont Jones. The Tennessee Titans received a conditional draft pick in exchange for Jones, who praised the Tennessee rookie quarterback. "Cam is the truth too y’all give ‘em time, he can be great," Jones said. Continue reading …

MAKING MOVES – The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Pro Bowl defensive back Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens in a swap of draft picks a few days before the NFL trade deadline. Continue reading …

SELL MODE – The New York Jets were involved in a series of blockbuster trades leading up to Tuesday’s deadline. New York sent All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys. In a separate deal, Sauce Gardner was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a player and two first-round draft picks. Continue reading …

‘HE’S A BUM' – The Cowboys dropped Monday's game to the Cardinals, falling to 3-5-1 on the season. Dak Prescott finished the night with 259 passing yards. While the Cowboys' offense has been a strong point this season, Draymond Green criticized Prescott and questioned his ability to ever win a championship. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The flurry of activity by the Dallas Cowboys leading up to this year’s NFL trade deadline prompted an animated reaction from Dak Prescott. "I’m f------ pumped. You can quote me on that," the Pro Bowl quarterback said. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels fell to the turf in pain late in the 38-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was diagnosed with a dislocated elbow and could return before season’s end, though the team must decide whether to play him again. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – The Bills beat the Chiefs in Week 9 in Josh Allen’s fifth consecutive regular-season win against Patrick Mahomes. FOX Sports’ "First Things First" crew asked if the Bills are Super Bowl contenders. They also discussed the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series. Watch here …

