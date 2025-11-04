Jets send All-Pro Quinnen Williams to Cowboys as NFL trade deadline frenzy continues: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that he had a trade lined up before his team lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, and it appears he pulled the trigger.

The New York Jets have reportedly traded All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys, marking their second blockbuster NFL trade deadline deal on Tuesday.

The first was Sauce Gardner, who signed a four-year extension in the offseason, being sent to the Indianapolis Colts for two first-round picks.

In this deal, the Jets received a Cowboys' 2027 first-round pick, whichever one is higher between their own and the Green Bay Packers, who sent their next two over to Dallas in the Micah Parsons deal. New York also received a 2026 second-round selection as well as defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Dallas' ex-first-round choice out of Michigan.

The Cowboys’ defense has been a struggling bunch this season, making the Parsons trade this preseason look bad through the first half of this year. But, while the Cowboys need some edge help as well, they team Williams up with Kenny Clark, a fellow All-Pro defensive tackle who came over in that deal with Green Bay.

After Monday night’s 27-17 loss to the Cardinals, the Cowboys are now 3-5-1 this season, and it hasn’t been for the lack of offense. Dallas is second-to-last in yards allowed per game (397.4) as well as points allowed per game (30.8).

The Cowboys are scoring the fourth-most points per game in the NFL (29.2).

Williams, a seven-year pro with three Pro Bowls under his belt, has recorded one sack, 32 combined tackles and seven tackles for loss through eight games this season.

For his career, Williams has tallied 40 sacks, 322 combined tackles, 101 quarterback hits and 59 tackles for loss. He is an elite run stopper that can get to the quarterback, which the Cowboys desperately need to do on a more consistent basis.