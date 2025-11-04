Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans

Titans rookie receives major support from NFL vet after trade: 'Cam is the truth'

Titans selected Ward with the first pick of the draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 4

Veteran NFL pass rusher Dre’Mont Jones offered a glowing endorsement of Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward as he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Jones joined the Titans in the offseason from the Seattle Seahawks and only played nine games for Tennessee before he was dealt. The Ravens and Titans made the deal official on Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Cam Ward looks to pass

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is chased by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/John Amis)

He wrote an outgoing message to Titans fans on his social media.

"The NFL is too crazy lol. Thank you Titans family I loved and appreciated my short time in Nashville too much. Cam is the truth too y’all give ‘em time, he can be great!" he wrote on X.

"I’m ready to be Raven rocking that purple and black!"

Dre'Mont Jones celebrates a sack

Tennessee Titans linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (45) celebrates after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Ward has struggled through his first year as the Titans’ starting quarterback. However, it has appeared to be more about growing pains than talent on the field. The Titans selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the spring and got the starting nod after Will Levis had season-ending surgery in the offseason.

The Heisman Trophy winner has 1,760 passing yards, five touchdown passes and six interceptions. The Titans are 1-8 this season.

As for Jones, he will join a Ravens team that could use some extra defensive help.

Baltimore is 24th in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed this season. The Ravens moved to 3-5 with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Cam Ward plays the Colts

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Jones has 4.5 sacks and 26 total tackles this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

