Titans rookie receives major support from NFL vet after trade: 'Cam is the truth'

Veteran NFL pass rusher Dre’Mont Jones offered a glowing endorsement of Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward as he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Jones joined the Titans in the offseason from the Seattle Seahawks and only played nine games for Tennessee before he was dealt. The Ravens and Titans made the deal official on Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

He wrote an outgoing message to Titans fans on his social media.

"The NFL is too crazy lol. Thank you Titans family I loved and appreciated my short time in Nashville too much. Cam is the truth too y’all give ‘em time, he can be great!" he wrote on X.

"I’m ready to be Raven rocking that purple and black!"

Ward has struggled through his first year as the Titans’ starting quarterback. However, it has appeared to be more about growing pains than talent on the field. The Titans selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the spring and got the starting nod after Will Levis had season-ending surgery in the offseason.

The Heisman Trophy winner has 1,760 passing yards, five touchdown passes and six interceptions. The Titans are 1-8 this season.

As for Jones, he will join a Ravens team that could use some extra defensive help.

Baltimore is 24th in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed this season. The Ravens moved to 3-5 with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Jones has 4.5 sacks and 26 total tackles this season.