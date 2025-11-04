Warriors' Draymond Green rips Cowboys star Dak Prescott: 'He's a bum'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys dropped Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals, falling to 3-5-1 on the season. Dak Prescott finished with 259 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has thrown for 2,319 yards this season — the fourth-most in the NFL.

While the Cowboys' defense has drawn much of the criticism this season, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently took aim at the Dallas signal caller. In his scathing assessment, Green labeled Prescott a "bum" and concluded the quarterback would ultimately end his tenure in Dallas without winning a championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In an Instagram clip from an upcoming episode of the "Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football?" podcast, featuring co-host and NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the four-time NBA champion dismissed Prescott's stats.

"He is getting some numbers and they stink," Green said. "Dak’s a bum ... They will never win with Dak."

Green clarified that he believed Prescott was a quality player but raised questions about the quarterback's ability to deliver in clutch moments.

"You have to understand, when I say bum, I’m not saying Dak Prescott isn’t a good NFL quarterback," Green explained. "Of course he’s a good NFL quarterback. But I’m saying when the money is on the line, when it’s for all the marbles, who are you? He’s a bum."

Despite Dallas' defensive concerns, Prescott has helped the Cowboys put together the NFL's third-best offense in points per game.

But Prescott’s turnover and the offensive unit’s shortcomings in the red zone contributed to Monday’s loss to Arizona.

Green also pointed to Prescott's lucrative contract extension, suggesting the 32-year-old has missed his championship window and ultimately will not live up to the expectations that came with the deal.

"When they had their best teams, best offensive line in the league, they had all that to get to the playoffs, and he’s a bum," Green said. "Now he’s making $65 million and it’s way harder to win. Like, you have to be like (Kansas City quarterback Patrick) Patty Mahomes good to be that highly paid and still go win. That's a very hard thing to do. It’s over."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys have just four playoff wins in the last quarter-century and have not reached the NFC Championship Game since last winning the Super Bowl in the 1995 season. Dallas is on a bye in Week 10 before a Week 11 visit to Las Vegas for a matchup with the Raiders.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.