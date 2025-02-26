Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Debate on trans inclusion in sports rages after Trump's executive order

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.
FAIRNESS IN SPORTS – A group of current and former collegiate female athletes called on the NCAA to clear up the alleged issues with the organization's new transgender-athlete policy. Continue reading …
UNDER FIRE – Maine's gender-participation policy was placed under a microscope after the results of the State Nordic Skiing Championships. Some state lawmakers have pushed back against President Donald Trump's executive order concerning transgender athletes. Continue reading …
CENSURED –The Maine House of Representatives voted to formally censure Rep. Laurel Libby after she refused to apologize or delete a social media post about a biological male competing in women's sports. Continue reading …
'SO EXTREME' – A state lawmaker from Maine called the state’s policy on transgender participation in girls' and women's sports "extreme" and warned that it could cost schools millions in federal funding. Continue reading …
'LOST THEIR MIND' – Paula Scanlan, a former teammate of swimmer Lia Thomas, appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" to weigh in on transgender athletes competing against biological females in sports. Continue reading …
WAR OF WORDS – Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., took aim at Maine Gov. Janet Mills amid her ongoing dispute with President Donald Trump over his "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order. Continue reading …
NEW LOOK – Patrick Mahomes recently debuted a new hairstyle, and his longtime barber spoke to Fox News Digital about the possible motivation behind the star quarterback's new look. Continue reading …
'FAITH, FAMILY, FOOTBALL' – Jim Harbaugh lives by the saying, "faith, family, football." The 61-year-old coach spoke to Fox News Digital about how his faith serves as his life's guiding force. Continue reading …
FROM FOX SPORTS – Eagles coach Nick Sirianni pushed back against suggestions that the "tush push" is too easy and argued that banning the play would be "unfair." Continue reading …
FROM OUTKICK – It's been nearly a quarter-century since the Miami Dolphins won a postseason game, but the franchise earned the top ranking in the 2025 NFLPA's player report card. Continue reading …
WATCH NOW – Led by LeBron James' 16-point performance in the fourth quarter and Luka Doncic’s triple-double, the Lakers beat the Mavericks 107-99. Colin Cowherd discusses whether Los Angeles is a legitimate title contender. Watch here …
