Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Debate on trans inclusion in sports rages after Trump's executive order

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

FAIRNESS IN SPORTS – A group of current and former collegiate female athletes called on the NCAA to clear up the alleged issues with the organization's new transgender-athlete policy. Continue reading …

UNDER FIRE – Maine's gender-participation policy was placed under a microscope after the results of the State Nordic Skiing Championships. Some state lawmakers have pushed back against President Donald Trump's executive order concerning transgender athletes. Continue reading …

CENSURED –The Maine House of Representatives voted to formally censure Rep. Laurel Libby after she refused to apologize or delete a social media post about a biological male competing in women's sports. Continue reading …

'SO EXTREME' – A state lawmaker from Maine called the state’s policy on transgender participation in girls' and women's sports "extreme" and warned that it could cost schools millions in federal funding. Continue reading …

'LOST THEIR MIND' – Paula Scanlan, a former teammate of swimmer Lia Thomas, appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" to weigh in on transgender athletes competing against biological females in sports. Continue reading …

WAR OF WORDS – Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., took aim at Maine Gov. Janet Mills amid her ongoing dispute with President Donald Trump over his "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order. Continue reading …

NEW LOOK – Patrick Mahomes recently debuted a new hairstyle, and his longtime barber spoke to Fox News Digital about the possible motivation behind the star quarterback's new look. Continue reading …

'FAITH, FAMILY, FOOTBALL' – Jim Harbaugh lives by the saying, "faith, family, football." The 61-year-old coach spoke to Fox News Digital about how his faith serves as his life's guiding force. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Eagles coach Nick Sirianni pushed back against suggestions that the "tush push" is too easy and argued that banning the play would be "unfair." Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – It's been nearly a quarter-century since the Miami Dolphins won a postseason game, but the franchise earned the top ranking in the 2025 NFLPA's player report card. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Led by LeBron James' 16-point performance in the fourth quarter and Luka Doncic’s triple-double, the Lakers beat the Mavericks 107-99. Colin Cowherd discusses whether Los Angeles is a legitimate title contender. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION