Lia Thomas' ex-teammate shreds left for tolerating transgender athletes in women's sports: 'Lost their mind'

Paula Scanlan has fought to keep biological males out of girls and women's sports ever since her former teammate, Lia Thomas, won an NCAA title three years ago.

On Tuesday, Scanlan appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the lack of fairness in allowing transgender athletes to compete against biological females.

"It's not fair for them to compete because they're looking at a crazy difference between being in the men's category and being in the women's category. And the people that are saying this have lost their mind … because no one agrees with this. Even Democrats agree that men should not compete in women's sports," Scanlan said.

"It's heartbreaking, and that's exactly why we've fought so hard for this issue. Women didn't have sports back in the day. They fought so hard for Title IX, and now we're looking at having to fight all over again because mediocre male athletes want to put on a dress and grow their hair out and say that they're magically women one day. That's why this issue has lost its way."

Scanlan noted that "80% of Americans" believe that transgender girls and women should not participate based on their gender identity, and "many" of her friends and family members "who are lifelong Democrats voted for Donald Trump this past November strictly because of this issue."

"And if that shows how wildly unpopular it is, 80% of Americans agree on this. How many issues do 80% of Americans agree on? That again shows where this is, that everyone's lost their mind, and common sense is having men not playing in women's sports," Scanlan continued.

"I think what we saw in this past election is so many voters had to come over to our side because the left really lost their way with common sense. … If they want to keep doubling down on this, I say let them, but, for their sake, I hope they stop and realize that no voters want this."

The U.S. Department of Education has launched Title IX investigations into California, Minnesota and Maine for allegedly continuing to allow transgender athletes to compete against biological females in defiance of Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order signed Feb. 5.

The USDOE is also investigating San Jose State; Scanlan's alma mater, Penn; and a Massachusetts high school. Transgender athletes Blaire Fleming and Thomas starred for SJSU and Penn, respectively.

Trump even threatened to withhold federal funding from Maine if Gov. Janet Mills continued to ignore his order.

