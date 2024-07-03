Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Caitlin Clark becomes WNBA All-Star, catalyst behind historic voting spike

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

SHINING BRIGHT – The WNBA rookie phenom Caitlin Clark was the leading vote-getter for the 2024 All-Star team. Continue reading…

NEW ERA – A record crowd was on hand for the Fever-Aces game. After Las Vegas' win, two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson addressed the fallout after her comments about Caitlin Clark. Continue reading…

'SO BRIGHT' – Earlier this year, Diana Taurasi warned Caitlin Clark that "reality" was coming. But, after Clark sparked a comeback win over the Mercury, Taurasi was optimistic about the rookie's future. Continue reading…

DISAPPOINTING – The United States men's national soccer team did not make it out of the group stages in Copa América, as they fell to Uruguay, 1-0, in a must-win game to reach the knockout stage. Continue reading…

UNDER FIRE – Amid the uncertainty surrounding U.S. men's soccer, former MLS star Glenn Davis suggested a head coaching change. Continue reading…

STICKING AROUND – NBA superstar LeBron James will sign a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $104 million, which includes a player option and a no-trade clause, ESPN reported. Continue reading…

TIME TO SHINE – Bronny James' time on the basketball court during his collegiate career was limited, which he said prevented him from putting his skills on full display. Continue reading…

NOT INTERESTED – Despite his high-profile status, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce declined an offer to participate in Netflix's upcoming "Receiver" docuseries. Continue reading…

WATCH NOW – Fox Sports hosts Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Chris Broussard react to reports that Aaron Rodgers missed the Jets' minicamp for a trip to Egypt. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – ESPN responded to criticism from Pat Tillman's family following the network's announcement that Prince Harry would receive this year's award. Continue reading…

