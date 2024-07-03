Travis Kelce reveals why he turned down Netflix 'Receiver' show: 'Way over the reality s---'

Netflix had a hit on its hands last summer when it dropped "Quarterback" and took an inside look at the NFL’s top starters and their trials and tribulations through the 2022 season.

In 2023, Netflix announced its "Receiver" project, which will debut later this summer. "Receiver" will take an inside look at the 2023 seasons of Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Davante Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Travis Kelce was not involved in the project, and he talked about why that was despite being one of the most famous NFL stars thanks to who he has been dating for nearly a year.

"I did get asked about it. I just, I don’t know," Kelce said on "Bussin’ with the Boys." I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I’m way over the reality s---. I’m out on that s---."

Kelce said he liked how his brother Jason did his Amazon documentary about his life and the ups and downs that came with the end of his Philadelphia Eagles career. However, for him, he was trying to stay out of reality TV.

For what it is worth, Kelce did the reality TV dating show "Catching Kelce," but that was way before any inkling of him meeting Taylor Swift appeared on his radar.

Kelce hosts the "New Heights" podcast with his brother and is set to host "Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?" on Amazon as well.