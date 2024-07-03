Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce reveals why he turned down Netflix 'Receiver' show: 'Way over the reality s---'

Kelce had previously done reality TV

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Netflix had a hit on its hands last summer when it dropped "Quarterback" and took an inside look at the NFL’s top starters and their trials and tribulations through the 2022 season.

In 2023, Netflix announced its "Receiver" project, which will debut later this summer. "Receiver" will take an inside look at the 2023 seasons of Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Davante Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce celebrates

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, holds the trophy next to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, as they celebrate winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Travis Kelce was not involved in the project, and he talked about why that was despite being one of the most famous NFL stars thanks to who he has been dating for nearly a year.

"I did get asked about it. I just, I don’t know," Kelce said on "Bussin’ with the Boys." I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I’m way over the reality s---. I’m out on that s---."

NFL LEGEND TOM BRADY EXPRESSES ONE REGRET ABOUT STORIED PLAYING CAREER

Travis Kelce talks to reporters

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on Feb. 8, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kelce said he liked how his brother Jason did his Amazon documentary about his life and the ups and downs that came with the end of his Philadelphia Eagles career. However, for him, he was trying to stay out of reality TV.

For what it is worth, Kelce did the reality TV dating show "Catching Kelce," but that was way before any inkling of him meeting Taylor Swift appeared on his radar.

Travis Kelce in AFC Championship

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce hosts the "New Heights" podcast with his brother and is set to host "Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?" on Amazon as well.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.