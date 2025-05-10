Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MLB

Former White Sox pitcher has hilarious reaction after finding out Pope Leo XIV's fandom

Erick Fedde was a member of the dreadful 2024 White Sox

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Pope Leo XIV gives his first homily at his celebratory mass Video

Pope Leo XIV gives his first homily at his celebratory mass

Fox News chief religion correspondent Lauren Green has the latest on the new pontiff's first day at the Vatican on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde had a hilarious reaction when he found new pope Robert Prevost's favorite baseball team.

Fedde, 32, is now a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and was asked about Pope Leo XIV's White Sox fandom Friday. 

"Well, maybe he had to pray a few times watching us," Fedde said via the New York Post

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Conclave elects new Pope Robert Francis Prevost.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican May 8, 2025. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

Fedde was part of the White Sox team that went a putrid 41-121 last season, setting the record for most losses by a team in modern MLB history

A video surfaced online Friday of Prevost in the crowd wearing White Sox gear during the 2005 World Series when the White Sox played the Houston Astros. The White Sox swept the Astros to win that World Series but have not won a playoff series since then.

POPE LEO XIV'S SPORTS FANDOM COMING TO LIGHT WITH WHITE SOX WORLD SERIES APPEARANCE, VILLANOVA-KNICKS TIES

Erick Fedde walks off

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde walks off the field after being taken out of a game during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field July 22, 2024.  (Raymond Carlin III/USA Today Sports)

The first-ever American Pope was rumored to have been a Chicago Cubs fan, but his brother John confirmed Prevost is indeed a White Sox fan. 

Fedde was one of the lone bright spots from last season’s dreadful White Sox team. He went 7-4 in 21 starts with a 3.11 ERA and was traded to the Cardinals at the trade deadline. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Erick Fedde celebrates

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Erick Fedde (12) celebrates with Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages (43) after throwing a complete-game shutout against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park May 9, 2025.  (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

This season has not been a lot better for the White Sox, who are 11-28 and already 15 games behind the first-place Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. 

With the Cardinals this season, Fedde is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA. In his most recent game against the Washington Nationals, he pitched a complete-game shutout. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.