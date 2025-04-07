Former Tigers exec Sam Menzin's resignation centers around lewd photos sent to female employees: report

Sam Menzin is the former assistant general manager of the Detroit Tigers after resigning this past Thursday, and now there may be a reason why that happened.

Menzin resigned before the team could fire him due to unsolicited photos of his genitals being sent to former female employees of the team, The Athletic reported.

The Tigers did not specify why Menzin resigned from his post.

Two former female employees told The Athletic that Menzin sent the images to them via Snapchat, the social media picture and video app, which allows auto-deleted messages. He did so several times, dating back to 2017.

Menzin had told the outlet he was going back to New York to handle "some family issues," while also mentioning he was looking for a career change.

The Tigers released a statement via the as part of the report.

"Upon being made aware of the allegations as to Sam Menzin’s conduct, the club promptly completed an investigation," the Tigers said in the statement. "Before the club could terminate Mr. Menzin, he resigned. This type of behavior is contrary to our standards and has absolutely no place within our organization. We have a positive and safe culture for our colleagues and will continue to emphasize respect, inclusion, and professionalism."

Additionally, another woman who worked for MLB – not the Tigers – told The Athletic Menzin had also sent her unsolicited messages of his genitals on Snapchat between 2018 and 2019.

Given the timeframe of the alleged messages, one woman commented on why she spoke out now about Menzin.

"It’s like no one says anything because who is going to believe them when they say Sam Menzin did this?" the woman said. "It’s not like a bat boy or security guard. It’s Sam Menzin."

The woman added that, because there were so few women working in the Tigers’ front office, "it always felt like saying something wasn’t an option, because who is going to believe you and do anything about it?"

Menzin had been with the Tigers for 13 years, starting as a baseball operations intern in 2012 and working up the ranks to a strong executive position he was in. He also interned with the New York Mets and Turner-Gary Sports.

Mezin has not commented on the allegations.

