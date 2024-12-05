Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Ohio State star Cameron Heyward pays off Michigan bet in brutal way: 'I feel like an idiot'

Heyward made the bet with 2024 national champ and Michigan alum Roman Wilson

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Ohio State alum Cameron Heyward placed a bet on last week's Ohio State-Michigan game, which his Buckeyes lost, 13-10, in one of the biggest upsets of the season.

The upset was not enough to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff, but Heyward likely wasn't concerned about that.

While talking with reporters this week, Heyward reluctantly wore a Michigan hat to settle his wager.

Cam Heyward at Ohio State game

Former Ohio State Buckeyes player Cam Heyward before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2016. (Joe Maiorana/USA Today Sports)

The veteran and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie teammate Roman Wilson, who played a big role in the Wolverines' national championship last year, made the bet.

"That was terrible," Heyward said.

Making matters worse was the bet was Heyward's idea, which is understandable considering the Buckeyes were three-touchdown favorites.

Cam Heyward

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward watches a game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.  (Philip G. Pavely/USA Today Sports)

"I approached him, so I feel like an idiot," Heyward said.

Let's just hope Wilson and Heyward didn't come to blows like the players on the field in Columbus.

After the game, Michigan players tried to plant a UM flag at midfield, which many Buckeyes took exception to.

The incident resulted in a brawl between the two teams, and police used pepper spray to settle the situation.

Cameron Heyward and Tyreek Hill

AFC defensive tackle Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl against the NFC Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

It was a storybook ending for what was a disappointing Wolverines season, who finished 7-5. The bright side for OSU is it is still fighting for a national championship. 

