Former Ohio State star Cameron Heyward pays off Michigan bet in brutal way: 'I feel like an idiot'

Ohio State alum Cameron Heyward placed a bet on last week's Ohio State-Michigan game, which his Buckeyes lost, 13-10, in one of the biggest upsets of the season.

The upset was not enough to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff, but Heyward likely wasn't concerned about that.

While talking with reporters this week, Heyward reluctantly wore a Michigan hat to settle his wager.

The veteran and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie teammate Roman Wilson, who played a big role in the Wolverines' national championship last year, made the bet.

"That was terrible," Heyward said.

Making matters worse was the bet was Heyward's idea, which is understandable considering the Buckeyes were three-touchdown favorites.

"I approached him, so I feel like an idiot," Heyward said.

Let's just hope Wilson and Heyward didn't come to blows like the players on the field in Columbus.

After the game, Michigan players tried to plant a UM flag at midfield, which many Buckeyes took exception to.

The incident resulted in a brawl between the two teams, and police used pepper spray to settle the situation.

It was a storybook ending for what was a disappointing Wolverines season, who finished 7-5. The bright side for OSU is it is still fighting for a national championship.

