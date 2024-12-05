Bill Belichick interviews for college football job after legendary coach leaves: report

Bill Belichick could be headed to parts unknown to him.

The 72-year-old spent nearly 50 years on the NFL sidelines, but a new report says he may just be interested in heading to the college ranks.

According to Inside Carolina, the legendary coach has interviewed for the head coaching job at the University of North Carolina.

Belichick would replace another legend in Mack Brown, who owns a 288-155-1 record with UNC, Texas, Tulane and Appalachian State.

Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways after the 2023 season, which was Belichick's 24th season with the team. He won six Super Bowls while there, and he notched another pair with the New York Giants as their defensive coordinator.

UNC announced that Brown would leave the program ahead of their final regular-season game against N.C. State, a matchup which resulted in a melee following a flag-planting incident by the Wolfpack on Saturday.

Belichick's name has swirled around the rumor mill amid recent coaching changes, with several others possibly on the horizon.

He interviewed for openings with both the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, but each went in different directions.

The eight-time Super Bowl champion has since become a media sensation, often making appearances on the "ManningCast" on "Monday Night Football." He was also an analyst during this year's NFL Draft.

This is Belichick's first reported interview since making the NFL rounds in the offseason.

Belichick's father, Steve, coached at Navy, but this would be Belichick's first college gig ever. He became a special assistant for the Baltimore Colts in 1975, and his first head coaching nod came 16 years later when he was tapped as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

