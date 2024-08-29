Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Former Jets coach Rex Ryan says team is winning Super Bowl: 'This is the year'

Ryan coached the Jets from 2009 to 2014

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Barring another injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it figures the New York Jets are going to be in playoff contention this season.

Last year was supposed to be the year when the Jets finally broke their playoff drought — but the four-time MVP ruptured his Achilles on just his fourth snap with Gang Green on national television.

The Jets went back to Zach Wilson, and it went just as everyone expected: badly.

Rex Ryan

New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan watches practice before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Dec. 7, 2014. (Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports)

But now, Rodgers is fully healthy, and little needs to be said about the impressive surrounding talent.

That's why former Jets head coach Rex Ryan is "picking them to go all the way."

"I think this is the year for the Jets. I really do," Ryan told former New York football beat writer Gary Myers.

"You got Aaron Rodgers, albeit at 100 years old. But I mean, that team is loaded. they're f---ing loaded."

Ryan also made it a point to hint at the flaws of the other teams in the AFC East.

"Buffalo is not even close to what they've been," said Ryan, who coached the Bills in 2015 and 2016.

Rex Ryan on sideline

New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 26, 2014. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

TOM BRADY CAUTIOUS ABOUT PREDICTING CHIEFS THREE-PEAT: 'THERE'S A REASON WHY NO ONE'S EVER DONE IT'

As for the Miami Dolphins, "They lost a lot of good players on defense. I mean, I don't think they're going to be that good," predicted Ryan.

His criticism of the New England Patriots, however, was particularly blunt.

"New England sucks," he said.

Rodgers will be throwing to wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, despite, statistically, the worst quarterback play in his NFL tenure. He'll also hand it off to running back Breece Hall, all while cornerbacl Sauce Gardner will be locking up on the defensive side once again.

Rex Ryan press conference

New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan reviews the 2012 season and addresses changes for 2013 at the New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Jan 8, 2013. (Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports)

Gang Green will get a tough test right away, as they face the San Francisco 49ers (somewhat ironically) on "Monday Night Football." The team last made the playoffs in 2010.

