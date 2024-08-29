Tom Brady cautious about predicting Chiefs three-peat: 'There's a reason why no one's ever done it'

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to accomplish the improbable this season as they set out to become the first NFL team with a Super Bowl three-peat.

Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady says while the task isn’t impossible, especially for the Chiefs, he thinks it will be an uphill battle.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Brady was asked his thoughts about the possibility of Kansas City winning a third straight Super Bowl. A seven-time Super Bowl winner himself, Brady expressed reservations.

"An NFL season is a marathon, and to have so many things go right over the course of a long season in terms of injuries, balls bouncing the right way, hitting teams at the right time, getting the right playoff positioning," the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said.

"And then you make it to the playoffs, then you gotta have the same thing happen. You gotta get the right breaks. You gotta hit the team at the right time.

"It’s hard enough to hit one Super Bowl. It's really hard to win two. To win three in a row, I mean there’s a reason why no one's ever done it," he added. "And I’m not saying it can’t be done. It certainly can be done. The Chiefs have a great opportunity to do it, and I would say I would never bet against the Chiefs with their organization structured the way it is. They’ve got a lot of great pieces in place."

The Chiefs have managed to maintain their success without any major shakeups. Despite the overwhelming doubt they faced last season, Kansas City reached the Super Bowl and defeated the San Francisco 49ers to become back-to-back champions.

They’ve won their division every season since 2016 and have kept most of their core players.

General manager Brett Veach has added more talent in the offseason, including the free agent signings of Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster.

"They have a great opportunity, but it’s gonna be a big challenge for them. And I know those guys are up for a challenge. So, we'll see what they can do," Brady said.

If successful, the Chiefs would become the first of seven other repeat Super Bowl champions to win three straight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.