Florida State narrowly avoids disaster, holds offs Boston College's furious comeback attempt

Florida State dominated in its first couple games this season and rose to No. 3 in the college football rankings.

But the Seminoles had to fend off a rally from Boston College Saturday to remain undefeated.

In the first Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season for FSU and Boston College, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead with a 75-yard touchdown drive.

But Florida State managed to build a 21-point lead with four unanswered touchdowns en route to a 31-29 victory despite a second half filled with poor execution.

Boston College set a school record for penalties, missed an extra point, went for two after another touchdown and failed and opted not to kick a field goal from the Seminoles 5 yard line when trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter.

But the Eagles still trailed by only 2 points with the ball in the final three minutes before Kalen DeLoach sacked Thomas Castellanos on third down to stall BC’s last possession.

The Eagles would have gotten the ball back with about a minute left after stopping Florida State on third down, but they were called for a face mask, their 18th penalty of the game.

Jordan Travis threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 38 yards for the Seminoles.

FSU won its ninth straight game but had its first close call of the season. Fans inside Boston College's home stadium chanted "overrated" as the Seminoles made their way to the locker room.

Florida State will face another ACC opponent next week when they travel to Clemson. A win over the Tigers would keep Florida State alive in the College Football Playoff race.

The Eagles will try to secure their second win when they take on Louisville Sept. 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.