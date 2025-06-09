Florida A&M athletic director turns herself in to police over $24K theft allegations from previous job

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida A&M’s athletic director has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $24,000 from her former employer.

Angela Suggs turned herself in at the Leon County Jail on Monday and faces several charges, including felony grand theft and felony scheme to defraud. Suggs, who was later released on bond, is also facing four counts of false claims on travel vouchers, all of which are misdemeanors in Florida.

Suggs is accused of using a corporate credit card for personal use, making wire transfers, cash withdrawals and making personal purchases at casinos during work trips while she was the CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation.

Last fall, an investigation was launched by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after receiving a criminal referral from the Florida Department of Commerce’s Inspector General.

Suggs’ business credit-card purchases were audited, and it showed that she allegedly falsified travel vouchers by filing them as meals or claimed they were done by accident. Suggs also allegedly never repaid the Florida Sports Foundation for personal expenses.

Suggs, 55, was hired by Florida A&M, from which she graduated, around the same time the investigation was launched. She has been CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation for the past seven years.

"Florida A&M University is aware of the allegations involving our athletics director, Angela Suggs, while she was working with a former employer," interim Florida A&M President Timothy Beard said in a statement to WTXL.

"While the matter is unrelated to her duties as an employee at FAMU, we are monitoring the situation and will respond in the future as appropriate."

Suggs had already made a big hire in her new role as former NBA player Charlie Ward was brought on as the school’s next head basketball coach. He comes hoping to bring the Rattlers to the NCAA Tournament, a place they have not been in almost 20 years.

