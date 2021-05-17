Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox
Published

Fenway Park will open to 100% capacity May 29

If still alive in the NHL and NBA playoffs, the Boston Bruins and Celtics would also be able to play to full capacity as of May 29

Associated Press
The Boston Red Sox will be allowed to fill Fenway Park to capacity as of Memorial Day weekend. They would be one of the first teams in major league baseball to play to a full house.

If still alive in the NHL and NBA playoffs, the Boston Bruins and Celtics would also be able to play to full capacity as of May 29, when Massachusetts lifts all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

The Texas Rangers played to 100% capacity for opening day, and the Atlanta Braves on May 7 were the first baseball team to go to full capacity full-time. The Diamondbacks, Nationals, Twins, Phillies and Brewers have also announced plans to go to full capacity.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that the state is on track to meeting its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million of the state’s 7 million residents by the first week of June. The state’s face-covering order will also be rescinded on May 29 for most settings, Baker said.

Baker said 75% of adults in Massachusetts have already received at least one dose, with 3.2 million fully vaccinated. New cases in the state have dropped by 89% since January 8.