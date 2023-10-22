Fan tackled by stadium security for streaking on field after Alabama-Tennessee game

One fan thought he could stroll onto an empty Bryant-Denny Stadium’s field, but he was sadly mistaken as security caught wind of what was happening while they were wrapping up after the Alabama-Tennessee game Saturday night.

Video captured the moment when a member of stadium security hit an all-out sprint, and tackled the fan at the 20-yard line with others following up behind him. But there was no fight from the fan to want to keep running after the perfect-form tackle kept him on the grass.

The stadium was close to being wrapped up for the night after the Crimson Tide’s second-half comeback to get revenge on the Volunteers for their upset at home last season.

Alabama was down 20-7 when the halftime whistle sounded, and the home crowd was groaning at how Nick Saban’s group started. But quarterback Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense turned things around in the second half, outscoring the Vols 27-0 to win 34-20 at home.

Momentum swung back to Alabama right away in the second half thanks to just two plays on offense that got Alabama within one score. Jase McClellan had a 29-yard rush to kick off the second half, and Milroe followed that up with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond to cut it to six.

Then, after forcing a three-and-out on the Vols, the Crimson Tide kicked a field goal and forced a turnover on downs. They didn’t squander the opportunity to take their first lead of the game, with McClellan getting into the end zone from five yards out on the ensuing drive.

Tennessee’s offense couldn’t match Alabama’s firepower in the second half, as each drive stalled, leading to more Crimson Tide points.

It came to a head when Vols quarterback Joe Milton was sacked by Chris Braswell in the fourth quarter. He fumbled the football and it was scooped up for another Alabama touchdown.

Bryant-Denny Stadium was shaking in that moment, as the 52-49 loss for the Crimson Tide on the road to the Vols last year wasn’t top of mind anymore.

McClellan was a leader for the Crimson Tide with 115 yards on 27 carries, while star receiver Jermaine Burton caught a touchdown as well.

With the win, Alabama moved to 7-1 on the season, and could likely see their AP Top 25 ranking move up this week. Meanwhile, the Volts fell to 5-2.

Alabama will host LSU next week, where Bryant-Denny security hopes they don’t have to show off their tackling abilities again.