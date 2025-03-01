Famed snowboarder Luke 'The Dingo' Trembath dead at 38; tributes from Tony Hawk, others pour in

Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, who gained notoriety from the TV show "The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo," has died at the age of 38.

Trembath became a professional snowboarder at the age of 17 after competing since he was just nine years old.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Australian native received numerous tributes upon the news, including one from the legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk.

"Thank you for some of the best times, the best laughs and now the best memories. We love you for ever and ever. Words cannot describe the joy this guy brought to every gathering," Hawk wrote in a social media post. "His laughter was magically contagious, and he revered our culture because he was shaped by it. Thank you Dingo for being The Great Connector in our fragmented world. We were lucky to have you. The void you leave behind cannot be filled."

"The Dingo" hosted a podcast with his old TV mate Danny Kass and former UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer. The gang's latest episode was released just this week.

RILEY GAINES TO DELIVER PRE-RACE INVOCATION AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS: 'SURREAL HONOR'

"Some people come into your life and leave a mark that lasts forever. They’re the ones who radiate happiness, positivity, adventure and truly making everyone feel special," Palmer wrote on Instagram. "Dingo was that incredible person. This loss hits differently. I’m so thankful for the time I got to work with him, share advice, travel, and just be in his amazing presence. It was truly an honor. Please, hug your loved ones tight. Dingo knew how much I loved him, and I felt his love in return. This is devastating, and it’s a loss that’s hard to comprehend. Rest in peace, my dear friend Dingo. I’ll love you forever."

Monster Energy, who sponsored the snowboarder, issued a statement of their own.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our Monster family is heartbroken today, and we honor the legendary Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath. His unparalleled passion and energy were infectious, lighting up everything he touched. We’ll forever remember his iconic laugh, his love for racing suits, and his genuine ability to connect with everyone he met. Here’s to you Dingo, you’ll be deeply missed and forever remembered."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.