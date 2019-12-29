Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Atlanta Falcons
Published

Atlanta Falcons' Ty Sambrailo catches 35-yard touchdown pass vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 29 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Atlanta Falcons stunned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense early in their matchup Sunday.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan lined up under center with 10:41 left in the first quarter, with offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo in as an eligible receiver.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS' ROMAN HARPER MOURNS LOSS OF LOUISIANA SPORTS REPORTER: 'WE LOST A GREAT ONE'

Somehow, Sambrailo ran straight up the field unchecked and wide open. Ryan got Sambrailo the football and the 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman ran as fast as he could for his first-ever touchdown catch.

It was a 35-yard touchdown catch from Ryan to Sambrailo and the extra-point put Atlanta up 7-0 early in the game.

DETROIT LIONS RECEIVER MARVIN JONES AND WIFE MOURNING LOSS OF SON MARLO, 6 MONTHS OLD

Sambrailo is in his fifth season in the NFL. He was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and was traded to the Falcons prior to the start of the 2017 season.

He is in his third season with the Falcons. He played in 12 games in 2019 heading into the Buccaneers matchup but hadn’t started any of them. His production decreased from the first two games of the season.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (74) celebrates his 35-yard touchdown reception with tight end Luke Stocker (80) and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (74) celebrates his 35-yard touchdown reception with tight end Luke Stocker (80) and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to Pro-Football Reference, Sambrailo played in 45 percent of snaps in Week 1 and 44 percent of snaps in Week 2. By Week 16, he had only played in 9 percent of snaps.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_