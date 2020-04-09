Falcons' Todd Gurley donating meals to feed Atlanta residents, health care workers amid coronavirus fight

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Atlanta Falcons’ Todd Gurley is giving back during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former All-Pro running back is donating meals to feed Atlanta residents in need and health care workers at two hospitals.

CARDINALS QUARTERBACK KYLER MURRAY DONATES $25G TO HELP PROVIDE MEALS FOR KIDS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The former Georgia standout is donating meals to low-income Atlantans through Hungry@Home, he said. The donations also will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Atlanta and two Atlanta hospitals, Northside and Piedmont.

“Atlanta has welcomed me back with open arms, so it was only right that I gave back to this city,” Gurley said on Thursday. “My partners at Hungry have allowed me to reach out and spread love to those who need it most by donating good food to people in need.”

Gurley said that he hopes to inspire others, “especially for those risking their lives on the front lines and, most importantly, make a difference every day.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gurley played five seasons for the Rams before he was released last month. He agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Falcons.