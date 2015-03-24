Eyes on a prize: Ryan Kesler begins Cup chase with Anaheim Ducks after summer trade

Ryan Kesler and his family are slowly getting used to the ocean view at their new home, and the Anaheim Ducks' new center still has to remind himself he can go to work in flip-flops.

Oh, the sacrifices necessary to contend for a Stanley Cup.

Kesler formally got to work Thursday with the Ducks, who acquired the vaunted center from Vancouver during the summer. His family moved to California about three weeks ago, and his kids have already started school.

Kesler is still adjusting to his own new surroundings as the Ducks' second-line center. Although he had spent his entire 10-season career with the Canucks, he was eager to leave their rebuilding project for a contender.

Anaheim general manager Bob Murray hopes Kesler is the missing piece to his championship puzzle.