Last Update September 17, 2015

Eyes on a prize: Ryan Kesler begins Cup chase with Anaheim Ducks after summer trade

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this April 5, 2014, file photo, Vancouver Canucks' Ryan Kesler lines up for a faceoff during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kesler was reluctant to leave the rebuilding Vancouver Canucks unless he could go to a Stanley Cup contender. He thinks he found one in the Anaheim Ducks, who open training camp with the hope that the bruising two-way center is the missing piece to their championship puzzle. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Darryl Dyck, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Ryan Kesler and his family are slowly getting used to the ocean view at their new home, and the Anaheim Ducks' new center still has to remind himself he can go to work in flip-flops.

Oh, the sacrifices necessary to contend for a Stanley Cup.

Kesler formally got to work Thursday with the Ducks, who acquired the vaunted center from Vancouver during the summer. His family moved to California about three weeks ago, and his kids have already started school.

Kesler is still adjusting to his own new surroundings as the Ducks' second-line center. Although he had spent his entire 10-season career with the Canucks, he was eager to leave their rebuilding project for a contender.

Anaheim general manager Bob Murray hopes Kesler is the missing piece to his championship puzzle.