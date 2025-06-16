Ex-Red Sox star calls team's Rafael Devers trade 'crazy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A quick glance at the Boston Red Sox’s roster from their 2018 World Series-winning team may make the average baseball fan quizzical when compared to the 2025 squad.

Rafael Devers was their third baseman, Mookie Betts played right field and Xander Bogaerts was the shortstop, not to mention players like Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and J.D. Martinez also bolstered the lineup as the team defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

On Sunday, one of the last core pieces of the lineup was dealt.

The Red Sox traded Devers to the San Francisco Giants for Jordan Hicks, Jose Bello, James Tibbs III and Kyle Harrison – a deal that stunned the baseball world. Despite his philosophical differences with the Red Sox, Devers was hitting .272 with a .905 OPS and 15 home runs. He was leading the American League in walks with 56 and had played the most games in the majors (73).

Betts, who the Red Sox traded to the Dodgers, offered his thoughts following the team’s win over the Giants on Sunday.

"I just thought it was crazy," he told The Athletic. "Nothing really to say, it’s just crazy."

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw also reacted to the trade as he was told during an ESPN segment about the wild move.

"How about that trade? That’s wild," he said. "Buster’s really doing it! Not Olney; Buster Posey’s really doing it over there. Good for Buster, man. He’s going for it. I’d consider (Devers) one of probably the top 10 hitters in the game at worst. He’s definitely a game-changer."

Nearly seven years later, the Red Sox are operating with a completely different roster than the one they had when they lifted the Commissioner's Trophy.

Boston will enter the week fresh off of a sweep of the New York Yankees and only 6.5 games behind them for first place in the AL East.