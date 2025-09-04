Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Ex-NFL star Jay Cutler faces lawsuit over DUI crash that led to jail sentence

Cutler will serve a 4-day jail sentence later this month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former NFL star Jay Cutler was sued in Tennessee court on Tuesday over a DUI crash in October that led to a jail sentence for the ex-Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos player.

Cutler was arrested after he rear-ended another vehicle with his pickup truck. Police said at the time the former quarterback smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his words. He offered the other driver $2,000 not to call the police and to let him drive away, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jay Cutler split photo.

Jay Cutler was arrested in Tennessee in October 2024. (IMAGN/Williamson County Jail)

He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and will spend four days in Williamson County Jail beginning on Sept. 29. He’s also required to pay a $350 fine. Once he’s released, Cutler will be on unsupervised probation for one year and must attend a DUI safety class, according to WSMV-TV.

It appears Cutler’s legal struggles are far from over.

Perry Lee, whose vehicle was struck by Cutler, filed a lawsuit in Williamson County Circuit Court and is seeking damages "in excess of $25,000," according to The Tennessean.

"Our client is a veteran who was injured in a car crash due to the alleged negligence of another driver," Lee’s lawyers told the newspaper in a statement. "His injuries from the crash cause him daily pain and have eroded his quality of life. 

Jay Cutler vs the Packers

Jay Cutler stands on the sideline during a game against the Packers on Sept. 25, 2011. (Mike De Sisti via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

"We are seeking justice for him so he can get the care he needs and try to move forward with his life."

Cutler has not responded in court.

Cutler was the 11th overall pick of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Broncos after starring at Vanderbilt. He played 37 games for the Broncos from 2006-08 before moving on to the Bears, where he spent the majority of his 12-year NFL career.

He threw for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns over 102 regular-season games with Chicago. The Bears reached the playoffs only once under his leadership, in 2010.

Jay Cutler scratches his head

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) scratches his head during warm-ups prior to a game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome. (Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports)

Cutler finished his NFL career with 35,133 passing yards and 160 touchdowns over 153 games, including his final season in 2017 with the Miami Dolphins.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

