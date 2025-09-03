Former NFL player Micheal Barrow arrested after chaotic family altercation at Florida airport

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Giants defensive player Micheal Barrow landed in legal hot water after a chaotic scene unfolded at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to multiple reports, Barrow was involved in a disagreement with members of his family at the airport on Tuesday.

At one point during the argument, Barrow's fist allegedly made inadvertent contact with his wife's facial area, sports journalist Andy Slater reported, citing police.

Shelly, Barrow's wife, reportedly fell to the ground after she was struck.

According to jail records, Barrow faces three counts of domestic battery. Additional details pertaining to the arrest were not immediately made available.

Fox News Digital contacted the Broward County Sheriff's Office for more information.

On Wednesday, Barrow entered a not guilty plea. The 55-year-old was released on $5,000 bond, jail records showed.

Barrow played on two national championship-winning teams during his standout career with the Miami Hurricanes. He received Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1992.

The Houston Oilers drafted Barrow in the second round in 1993.

After four seasons in Houston, Barrow joined the Carolina Panthers. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2003 with the Giants.

Once his playing days ended, Barrow pivoted to coaching. He spent several seasons on Miami's coaching staff. Barrow also had a stint with the Seattle Seahawks' coaching staff.

