Ex-NFL player Ryan Clark walks back criticism of Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: 'I truly apologize'

Super Bowl winner Ryan Clark apologized to Tua Tagovailoa for his criticism the Dolphins quarterback's physique and work ethic earlier this week during a television segment.

During a recent episode of ESPN's "NFL Live" Clark pointed to the amount of weight Tagovailoa might have seemingly gained during the offseason, comparing his figure to a dancer at a strip club. Clark also suggested that the Dolphins signal caller had skipped some gym sessions, saying he was "not at the dinner table eating what the nutritionist had advised."

On Thursday, Clark attempted to walk back his remarks, saying that his commentshad been made in jest and that his "ego was involved."

But Tagovailoa did not seem to take Clark's comments as a joke, telling the ESPN analyst to keep his name out of his mouth.

"I'd appreciate if you kept my name out of your mouth," Tagovailoa said during a session with reporters on Wednesday. "That's what I'd say."

Clark took to social media to issue his apology to Tagovailoa.

"If I've offended you Tua, if I've hurt you, if I've disrespected you, if anybody that supports you and loves you feels some sort of way because of what I said, I truly apologize," Clark said in a video posted on social media.

Clark also noted that said he spoke with Tagovailoa's trainer Nick Hicks, after his initial comments.

"The constant criticisms, the constant scrutiny, constantly being questioned. Feeling the stress of always having to prove yourself just to show people you can be available. And then you work throughout the entire offseason, which I talked to his trainer, and [he] said ‘That man was in there three times a day to build himself up to be healthy. And you got to hear a comment like this?’ So, I get it," Clark said.

Clark also apologized to the Dolphins organization and coach Mike McDaniel.

"I get it, because I do want to respect Tua Tagovailoa. I get it because I want his respect, too. So, to the Miami Dolphins, to head coach Mike McDaniel, who I have a ton of respect for, but most of all to Tua Tagovailoa and his family, I deeply apologize."

McDaniel came to Tagovailoa's defense, touting the quarterback's work ethic throughout the offseason.

"I think his teammates would agree, we’re getting the best version of Tua that’s ever existed," McDaniel said.

"Every metric of strength that has measured, he’s shattered his previous highs. And in some instances, he’s twice as strong in some things. That’s been a daily commitment he hasn’t wavered from."

The second-year Dolphins head coach added that Tagovailoa's level of commitment to his nutrition has been impressive.

"He's taken his nutrition to another level. He's taken his commitment to what he's trying to do, and really thought outside the box, and really, really worked at it. So, I couldn't be happier with the work that he's put in.

The Dolphins roster currently lists Tagovailoa at 227 pounds. Miami will conclude their preseason on August 26 with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.