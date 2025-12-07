Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide

Ex-NBC host Chuck Todd rips College Football Playoff officials over Alabama getting into field

Alabama will play Oklahoma in the first round

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former NBC host Chuck Todd ripped the College Football Playoff Committee on Sunday as the Alabama Crimson Tide made the postseason despite having three losses on the year.

Alabama lost to the Georgia Bulldogs 28-7 in the SEC Championship and had two other losses to the Florida State Seminoles and the Oklahoma Sooners. Alabama defeated Georgia by three points early in the season.

Kalen DeBoer on the sideline

Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer speaks to an official during the first half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

As the Crimson Tide were given the No. 9 seed in the College Football Playoff, Todd expressed his frustration with officials over the decision.

"Wow. Bama doesn’t move? What a corrupt joke of a cmte," he wrote in a post on X. "Regardless of who gets the 10 slot."

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer believed in his team’s resume to make the College Football Playoff regardless of what the pundits were saying.

Chuck Todd was critical of the CFP Committee

Former NBC broadcaster Chuck Todd made his opinion known on the CFP on Dec. 7, 2025. (Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Staff)

"When it’s not in your control, there’s always anxious times," he said Sunday, via AL.com. "Really still felt good about what we accomplished all season long. You just trust that resume, if you want to call it that, is what’s going to provide the information to help make this type of decision."

Alabama will take on Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide were ranked higher than the Miami Hurricanes, who were narrowly put into the field over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Todd, a Miami native, was excited that the Hurricanes were able to get into the field.

Dre Washington runs from the defense

Alabama running back Dre Washington (20) runs against Georgia during the first half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

"Well, hallelujah. College Station here we come," he wrote on X.

