US and world leaders denounce Paris Olympics opening ceremony's mocking of Last Supper

Several U.S. and world lawmakers are denouncing the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, after drag queens and artists made a spectacle of the Leonardo DaVinci painting, the Last Supper, which depicts the last meal Jesus had with his apostles.

"Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a post on X. "The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail."

He then referred to the Bible verse John 1:15, which reads, "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also used the social media platform to voice her opposition to the opening ceremony and the people running the show.

"The French Olympic Committee has been hard at work taking down videos of their satanic, trans, and occult opening ceremonies claiming copyright laws," she wrote. "It’s our first amendment right to share these videos and our outright over the anti-Christian Olympic opening ceremonies."

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini posted a picture of the drag queens over another picture of the Last Supper, criticizing the act.

"Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians around the world was a really bad start, dear French," he wrote. "Seedy."

Hungary’s ambassador to the Vatican, Eduard Habsburg, made a reference to the beheading of Marie Antoinette, saying, "...because decapitating Habsburgs and ridiculising central Christian events are really the FIRST two things that spring to mind when you think of [the Olympic Games]."

While not a lawmaker, Fox Nation host Piers Morgan posted an image of the drag queens lined up along a table, asking, "Btw, what the f - - - was all this about?"

"A drag queen mockery of the Last Supper at the Olympics? Would they have mocked any other religion like this? Appalling decision," Morgan wrote.

"Unsurprising fury. Imagine if they’d mocked Islam like this," he wrote in another post.