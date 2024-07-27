Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

US and world leaders denounce Paris Olympics opening ceremony's mocking of Last Supper

House Speaker Mike Johnson says mockery of Last Supper was 'shocking and insulting' to Christians around the world

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Olympics opening ceremony sparks outrage with drag queens parodying Last Supper: 'Dedicated to the woke' Video

Olympics opening ceremony sparks outrage with drag queens parodying Last Supper: 'Dedicated to the woke'

Former NCAA Division I swimmer Paula Scanlan and former Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey react to the Last Supper parody during the summer Olympics opening ceremony on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Several U.S. and world lawmakers are denouncing the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, after drag queens and artists made a spectacle of the Leonardo DaVinci painting, the Last Supper, which depicts the last meal Jesus had with his apostles.

"Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a post on X. "The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail."

He then referred to the Bible verse John 1:15, which reads, "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also used the social media platform to voice her opposition to the opening ceremony and the people running the show.

OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY SPARKS OUTRAGE WITH DRAG QUEENS PARODYING LAST SUPPER: ‘GONE COMPLETELY WOKE’

Paris-Olympics-Opening-Ceremony-Subversive-Paris

Delegations arrive at the Trocadero as spectators watch French singer Philippe Katerine performing on a giant screen, in Paris, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024 in Paris.  (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

"The French Olympic Committee has been hard at work taking down videos of their satanic, trans, and occult opening ceremonies claiming copyright laws," she wrote. "It’s our first amendment right to share these videos and our outright over the anti-Christian Olympic opening ceremonies."

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini posted a picture of the drag queens over another picture of the Last Supper, criticizing the act.

"Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians around the world was a really bad start, dear French," he wrote. "Seedy."

2024 SUMMER OLYMPICS: LIVE UPDATES

Italian politician Matteo Salvini

Italy's deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini reacted to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on X. (REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello)

Hungary’s ambassador to the Vatican, Eduard Habsburg, made a reference to the beheading of Marie Antoinette, saying, "...because decapitating Habsburgs and ridiculising central Christian events are really the FIRST two things that spring to mind when you think of [the Olympic Games]."

PARIS OLYMPIC FLAME RELAT ROUTE FEATURES 3 DRAG QUEEN TORCH BEARERS

While not a lawmaker, Fox Nation host Piers Morgan posted an image of the drag queens lined up along a table, asking, "Btw, what the f - - - was all this about?"

"A drag queen mockery of the Last Supper at the Olympics? Would they have mocked any other religion like this? Appalling decision," Morgan wrote. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Unsurprising fury. Imagine if they’d mocked Islam like this," he wrote in another post.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics