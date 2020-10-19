Ex-Jets player immediately heads to Tampa after learning of trade to Buccaneers: report

The New York Jets traded defensive lineman Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the team’s blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.

According to FOX Sports, it appears that McLendon could not wait any longer to get to his new team and he reportedly got into a car and drove directly from Miami to Tampa after learning of the trade.

McLendon is the latest Jets player to either get released or traded this season. New York traded safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks prior to the start of the season and released prized running back Le’Veon Bell last week, who later signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

McLendon is a veteran defensive tackle who joined the Jets prior to the start of the 2016 season. He had 158 tackles and 7.5 sacks with the team before he was traded.

New York has had a tumultuous beginning to the season, losing its first six games. The Jets are the only team in the NFL that is winless as the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons both won their matchups on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets rank last in the league in points scored and 29th in points allowed.