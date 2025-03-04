Ex-ESPN star Keith Olbermann blasts Pat McAfee over Canada remarks, calls on network to fire him

Former ESPN broadcaster Keith Olbermann slammed Pat McAfee and called on the company to fire him on Monday following the WWE commentator’s remarks about Canada.

McAfee called Canada a "terrible country" after wrestling fans in Canada booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" performance ahead of the Elimination Chamber premium live event over the weekend. He sounded off about the backlash he received during his episode of "The Pat McAfee Show."

"A lot of us tried to warn the new espn management that the day would come when this idiot would draw them into a permanent political controversy and they could either be subsumed by it, or fire him," Olbermann said in response to McAfee’s Monday remarks. "That day is today. Fire him."

McAfee dug in during his show.

"Now, Canada, listen, there’s been some things said to me from Canadians that I guess I respect because of the passion that you have for your country — which I hope you understand that I was showing the same for mine," McAfee explained on the show. "You booed my country."

"I understand, now, from the Canadians that they have a lot more passion for their country than I could have imagined. A lot of terrible things have been said about me, and I understand it," McAfee continued.

"I didn’t say Canadians were terrible. I said your country was. You booed us. I said you were terrible. Let’s shake hands and move along. I still love Canadians… I hope it gets settled."

Boos from Canadian fans during the U.S. national anthem began amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods. The president paused them in February but had it start this week.

The boos continued during the 4 Nations Face-Off, leading to a fight between American and Canadian NHL players in Montreal.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.