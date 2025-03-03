Pat McAfee sounds off on Canada after comments receive backlash: 'You booed my country'

Pat McAfee, who called Canada a "terrible country" during WWE’s Elimination Chamber event on Saturday night in Toronto, continued to sound off on the United States’ neighbor to the north on Monday.

McAfee publicly torched Canadians on Saturday night after the U.S. national anthem was booed — a common occurrence at sporting events recently following the "51st state" rhetoric by President Donald Trump.

"This is the most stacked Elimination Chamber that the WWE has ever had," McAfee said on the pay-per-view broadcast. "Kinda sucks that it’s in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing."

McAfee was ridiculed for his comments, stating on his "The Pat McAfee Show" that he saw "the terrible things that were said about me."

But that didn’t deter McAfee from explaining why he said what he said — and he still stands by it.

"Now, Canada, listen, there’s been some things said to me from Canadians that I guess I respect because of the passion that you have for your country — which I hope you understand that I was showing the same for mine," McAfee explained on the show. "You booed my country."

McAfee said that the Rogers Centre was very loud with its boos during the anthem.

"I understand, now, from the Canadians that they have a lot more passion for their country than I could have imagined. A lot of terrible things have been said about me, and I understand it," McAfee continued.

"I didn’t say Canadians were terrible. I said your country was. You booed us. I said you were terrible. Let’s shake hands and move along. I still love Canadians… I hope it gets settled."

McAfee also posted on X after seeing the backlash he was getting for his comments.

"I’m very proud and thankful that I’m from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the United States of America … Canadians have a lot of passion for their country and I understand it…You booed our country and I said you’re terrible.." McAfee wrote in his post.

The NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off is where the boos were heard first, as Team USA faced Team Canada in Montreal after President Trump threatened heavy tariffs on goods from the country, as well as calling them the "51st state."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also retorted, leading to a public feud that leaked into a hockey rivalry between fans and players alike.

