College Basketball

Ex-Alabama star Brandon Miller named as co-defendant in wrongful death lawsuit filed by Jamea Harris' mother

Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was also named as a defendant

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The family of Jamea Harris, who was shot and killed near the University of Alabama campus in January, has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against three individuals. 

Former Alabama star Brandon Miller was one of the men named as a co-defendant in the case. He has not been charged with a crime. In June, Miller was the second overall draft pick.

Former Alabama player Darius Miles and Michael Davis were also named in the lawsuit, which was filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama Western Division on behalf of DeCarla Heard, Harris' mother.

Brandon Miller plays in the NCAA Tournament

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) during a game between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet Sixteen Round of the NCAA Mens Division I Basketball Championship South Regional on March 23, 2023, at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.   (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Harris was with her boyfriend and was visiting a family member when she was fatally shot in Tuscaloosa in the early-morning hours in mid-January.

Heard is being represented by Birmingham law firm Farris, Riley & Pitt. The lawsuit alleges that all three defendants "knew or should have known that bringing a dangerous weapon to a dispute and discharging said weapon would likely result in harm." 

EX-ALABAMA BASKETBALL PLAYER DARIUS MILES DENIED BOND IN CAPITAL MURDER CASE

Miller is scheduled to begin his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets when the NBA regular season begins later this month. He signed a four-year contract with the team in July.

Brandon Miller at draft combine

Brandon Miller speaks with the media during the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena on May 17, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

During a hearing earlier this year, a police investigator testified that Miller had been at the scene of the deadly shooting. The investigator also said that the gun police claim had been used was found inside Miller's vehicle.

An attorney representing Miller previously stated that his client "never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange" and that the basketball player had "no knowledge of any intent to use the weapon."

Brandon Miller dunking

Brandon Miller, #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide, flies to the basket for a slam-dunk during the second half against the Florida Gators at Coleman Coliseum on February 8, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.  (Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

"Brandon and his family are horrified and saddened by the events that led to the senseless death of Ms. Harris and continue to offer their most sincere thoughts and prayers for her family," Attorney Jim Standridge wrote in a statement in February.

Miller said situation left him heartbroken.

"I never lose sight of the fact that a family lost one of their loved ones that night. This whole situation is just really heartbreaking," Miller said in March.

