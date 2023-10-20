Ex-Alabama star Brandon Miller named as co-defendant in wrongful death lawsuit filed by Jamea Harris' mother

The family of Jamea Harris, who was shot and killed near the University of Alabama campus in January, has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against three individuals.

Former Alabama star Brandon Miller was one of the men named as a co-defendant in the case. He has not been charged with a crime. In June, Miller was the second overall draft pick.

Former Alabama player Darius Miles and Michael Davis were also named in the lawsuit, which was filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama Western Division on behalf of DeCarla Heard, Harris' mother.

Harris was with her boyfriend and was visiting a family member when she was fatally shot in Tuscaloosa in the early-morning hours in mid-January.

Heard is being represented by Birmingham law firm Farris, Riley & Pitt. The lawsuit alleges that all three defendants "knew or should have known that bringing a dangerous weapon to a dispute and discharging said weapon would likely result in harm."

Miller is scheduled to begin his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets when the NBA regular season begins later this month. He signed a four-year contract with the team in July.

During a hearing earlier this year, a police investigator testified that Miller had been at the scene of the deadly shooting. The investigator also said that the gun police claim had been used was found inside Miller's vehicle.

An attorney representing Miller previously stated that his client "never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange" and that the basketball player had "no knowledge of any intent to use the weapon."

"Brandon and his family are horrified and saddened by the events that led to the senseless death of Ms. Harris and continue to offer their most sincere thoughts and prayers for her family," Attorney Jim Standridge wrote in a statement in February.

Miller said situation left him heartbroken.

"I never lose sight of the fact that a family lost one of their loved ones that night. This whole situation is just really heartbreaking," Miller said in March.