Last Update January 13, 2015

Essence Carson scores 21 for NY Liberty, who rally past Indiana Fever 75-68 in overtime

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. – Essence Carson scored 21 points and Alex Montgomery added six of her 13 points in overtime to help the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 75-68 in a matinee game Wednesday.

New York earned its second straight overtime victory after beating Tulsa in its home opener Friday.

New York (2-1) rallied from an 11-point, third quarter deficit. The Liberty overcame a nearly 7½ minute drought without a basket to force the extra period.

Indiana took a 68-67 lead in overtime on Briann January's jumper with 2:35 left. Montgomery made consecutive baskets, including one on a putback that gave New York a 71-68 lead with 1:04 left.

After a Fever turnover with 14.7 seconds left, they were forced to foul.

Tamika Catchings scored 21 points to lead Indiana (1-2).