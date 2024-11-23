ESPN's Elle Duncan claps back at Giants fans irked by Daniel Jones criticism

ESPN’s Elle Duncan did a segment on Thursday during "SportsCenter" that irked some within the New York Giants organization and its fans.

Duncan did a segment, ‘Taking the Elle,’ mocking Daniel Jones for reading a statement to begin what was essentially his goodbye press conference.

"We normally reserve ‘Taking the Elle’ for Fridays, but Giants quarterback Daniel Jones just did something so inexplicable that we made an exception. After being benched this week, Jones took to the podium to say goodbye to the franchise and fans but with, like, seven games left in the season," Duncan said in a mocking tone.

"I’m sorry, you have to write this down? Didn’t you go to Duke?" Duncan said incredulously.

"Do you guys think he had this saved in his notes since, like, 2020? In all seriousness, DJ, I could have saved you like 90 seconds. A re-write: ‘Sorry you paid me $108 million for one playoff win. And I look forward to reviving my career as Brock Purdy’s backup.’ The end," Duncan concluded.

Giants senior V.P. of communications Pat Hanlon took exception to Duncan’s segment, while also taking a shot at ESPN in a post on X on Thursday night.

"That an #ESPN personality would mock Daniel Jones’ statement today is mind boggling. Given what has happened at that company over past few years, tone deaf," Hanlon wrote.

DANIEL JONES BIDS FAREWELL TO GIANTS, SHOULDERS BLAME FOR TEAM'S STRUGGLES: 'I’M 100% ACCOUNTABLE FOR MY PART'

The Giants agreed to release Jones on Friday, and during a rant bashing the Giants on "First Take," Stephen A Smith said the team had reached out to ESPN to complain about Duncan’s segment.

Duncan took to X on Saturday morning to clap back at some of the fans upset about her segment.

"It started flurrying this morning after a surprising amount of snow on my drive yesterday. I guess you could say I can’t seem to escape all these snowflakes.."

One X user responded to her tweet saying, "Doubling down on being classless suits you. Not a Giants fan but if this is where ‘sports media’ has fallen then you are perfect for the job."

Another X user piled on saying, "Enjoy your 15 mins of relevance before going back to obscurity by Sunday you hack."

Tommy DeVito will start for the Giants when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, while Drew Lock will be the backup quarterback.

Jones can sign with a team as early as Tuesday next week, once he clears waivers on Monday.

