Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Chicago White Sox

ESPN draws backlash for social media post on World Series champ Bobby Jenks' death

Jenks closed out the White Sox's World Series win in 2005

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The death of Bobby Jenks shocked the baseball world last week and emotions ran high on social media as ESPN caught some flak for its wording on a social media post about the late former closer.

Jenks, 44, died after a battle with stomach cancer. He was a two-time All-Star with the Chicago White Sox and was the anchor for the bullpen in 2005 during their magical postseason run, defeating the Houston Astros in the World Series. He had four saves in that postseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bobby Jenks in 2010

White Sox relief pitcher Bobby Jenks during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at US Cellular Field in Chicago, Aug. 29, 2010. (Dennis Wierzbicki-USA Today Sports)

A social media post about Jenks described him as "being on the roster."

"Bobby Jenks, a two-time All-Star pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, who was on the roster when the franchise won the 2005 World Series, died on Friday in Sintra, Portugal, the team announced," the post on X read.

AARON JUDGE LEFT BLOODIED AFTER ANTHONY VOLPE'S ERRANT TOSS IN YANKEES' SIXTH STRAIGHT LOSS

Bobby Jenks with the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox reliever Bobby Jenks pitches against Los Angeles at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California on April 21, 2010. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA Today Sports)

Former players like A.J. Pierzynski and Doug Mientkiewicz took issue with the post.

Fox News Digital reached out to ESPN for comment.

Jenks was a fifth-round pick in 2000 out of high school, made his MLB debut in 2005 and immediately burst onto the scene. In 32 games, he pitched to a 2.75 ERA and struck out 11.4 batters per nine.

Because of his rapid success, he earned the closer's role ahead of the postseason. He appeared in all four games of that Fall Classic and got the final out that snapped the Sox's 88-year championship drought.

Bobby Jenks memorialized

Former White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks is remembered before the game between the Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field in Chicago, July 6, 2025. (Matt Marton-Imagn Images)

He retired after the 2011 season, spending six of his seven seasons in Chicago and the other with the Boston Red Sox.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jenks finished his career with a 3.53 ERA and 351 strikeouts.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.