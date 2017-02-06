Egypt police arrest more fans over soccer riot anniversary

CAIRO (AP) An Egyptian lawyer says police have taken 37 soccer fans into custody overnight in Cairo, after arresting 80 others earlier in the day.

Mokhtar Mounir says the 80 were detained on suspicion they had planned to stage a protest to mark the anniversary of a 2012 soccer riot that killed 73 fans.

It wasn't immediately clear on Thursday why the additional arrests were made.

The 2012 riot in Port Said was Egypt's worst soccer disaster and one of the world's deadliest. Most of the victims were fans of Al-Ahly soccer club.

The hardcore Al-Ahly fans group known as ''Ultras Ahlawy,'' banned by authorities, cancelled a planned commemoration after some of its members were arrested ahead of the anniversary. Five were charged with inciting protests and belonging to an outlawed group.