Eagles' Super Bowl LVII defeat marks Philadelphia's third straight major sports championship loss

The Phillies lost the 2022 World Series and the Union lost the MLS Cup Final

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 Video

Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35

'The Big Sunday Show' reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The City of Philadelphia is reeling after the Eagles 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. But Sunday's defeat was just the latest in a string of recent heartbreaks for the City of Brotherly Love.

The Phillies made it to the 2022 World Series and lost, while and Philadelphia Union advanced to the MLS Cup Final but were defeated. 

For good measure, the Villanova men's basketball team, who play home games at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, made it to the Final Four before they were eliminated.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after losing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after losing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Eagles Super Bowl loss meant Philadelphia teams have now lost three consecutive sports titles.

On Nov. 5, the Union lost the MLS Cup in dramatic fashion. The devastation doubled when the Houston Astros beat the Phillies to clinch the World Series on the exact same day. 

Meanwhile, Villanova could not get past Kansas in the national semifinals. Kansas went on to defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels in the National Championship game.

All four teams had strong regular seasons and deep postseason runs, but they likely will all be remembered for coming up just short.

A controversial holding call against cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter gave the Chiefs a critical first down. Kansas City was then able to run the clock down before kicking what would be the game-winning field goal.

James Bradberry, center, during Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.

James Bradberry, center, during Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

For a large portion of the Super Bowl, it looked as if the Eagles would be claiming their second Lombardi Trophy in six years.

The Eagles went into the locker room at halftime with a 10-point lead, but the Chiefs made adjustments for the second half. NFL MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts had a strong performance, throwing for 304 yards and rushing for three touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of Super Bowl LVII, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. 

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of Super Bowl LVII, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

He did not throw an interception during the game, but he did have a crucial fumble which was returned for a Kansas City touchdown. Hurts rushed for 70 yards on 15 carries.

Philly fans can now turn their attention to the 76ers, who currently sit in the third spot in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers dropped from the 2021-22 NBA playoffs at the hands of the Miami Heat.

Sunday was a record-setting night for Philadelphia — just not the way Philly fans were hoping for. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.